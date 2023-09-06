'Bharat Name Given By Our Ancestors..': Meenakashi Lekhi As G20 Dinner Invite Triggers Row

Amid the ongoing war of words that erupted after the invitations for the G20 dinner addressed the host as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday responded by saying that the name 'Bharat' was given by our ancestors. Mentioning 'Vishnupuran', the Union Minister said that even in the ancient texts the land in the north of the 'Samudra' and the south of the 'Himalayas' has been named 'Bharat'.

"Our Constitution says that India that is Bharat. This name (Bharat) is given by our ancestors. In 'Vishnupuran' it is written that the land in the North of the 'Samudra' and the south of the 'Himalayas' has the name 'Bharat," Meenakashi Lekhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

India Vs Bharat

Meanwhile, the Congress party on the other hand is criticising the Centre over the mention of the 'President of India' as 'President of Bharat' and asserted that it is impossible to eradicate 'India'. The grand old party’s response came in the wake of the speculations that the BJP-led central government will bring a resolution during the Special Session of Parliament to name India as Bharat.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that his party is dedicated to working for both India and Bharat while BJP has put its focus on India versus Bharat. "It appears that the BJP is unable to accept that the I.N.D.I.A alliance has garnered popular support and a newfound hostility has emerged within the BJP ranks after the emergence of the I.N.D.I.A alliance," he added.

He further said that the name change had come after the Opposition alliance named itself as I.N.D.I.A. "From 2014 to 2023, the BJP had no problem with the word 'India'. After the formation of the INDIA alliance, a new hatred has arisen in their hearts. They can't digest the fact that the INDIA alliance has been accepted by the people," the Congress leader said.

