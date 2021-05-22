Bharat Parenterals Gets DCGI's Nod For Favipiravir Oral Suspension For COVID Treatment

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, drug firm Bharat Parenterals on Saturday said that it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for Favipiravir oral suspension, to be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Favipiravir, an antiviral drug, was approved in Japan in 2014 for the treatment of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections.

The company has received licence and authorisation from DCGI to manufacture and market favipiravir oral suspension l00mg/ml, Bharat Parenterals said in a regulatory filing.

India records less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the 6th day

Battling the second wave of COVID-19, India is now registering an increased number of recoveries and vaccinations on a daily basis. On May 21, India reported over 3.57 lakh recoveries, outnumbering the daily rise in new Coronavirus cases by over 1 lakh for the 9th consecutive day. While the nation reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19, recoveries soared past 3,57,630 with 23 states showing a decline in the last 24 hours. This is the 6th day that India has registered less than 3 lakh daily cases. Here are some observations drawn from the recent trends--

India's vaccination drive

Additionally, with special emphasis on vaccination, India crossed 19 crore vaccinations, a landmark achievement. More than 92.9 lakh beneficiaries from the age group 18-44 vaccinated against Coronavirus so far. The age-wise distribution of vaccine doses stands as follows-- Above 60 years- 38.5%, 45-60 years- 44.7% and 18-44 years 16.8%.

India reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday which took the total number of infections to 2,62,89,290. Currently, there are 29,23,400 active cases in the country.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)