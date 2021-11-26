Bharati Pawar Flags Off 'Food Safety On Wheels' To Detect Food Adulteration At FSSAI

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Parvin Pawar on Thursday flagged off Food Safety Awareness vehicles to make people across the country acquainted with food safety measures. On the occasion, Minister Pawar unveiled a book on the history of food and another cookbook on curated recipes that use minimal salts. She also released the 'National Low Salt Cooking Challenge Report'.

The Ministry informed that a total of 60 Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs) and 95 Modified Food Safety on Wheels will be presently provided to the States/UTs. "This would not only address the issue of lack of food testing infrastructure in remote areas but also cater to the basic analytical needs of consumers," a ministry statement read.

Pawar takes stock of FSSAI, launches books on nutrition

MoS Health, Bharati Pawar visited the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) office in New Delhi, took stock of the functioning, and flagged the food safety detecting vans.

"Visited and reviewed the functioning of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), New Delhi, a nodal food safety and regulatory authority & flagged off the Food Safety on Wheels, bringing technology to check food adulteration at our doorsteps," Pawar said in a Tweet.

During the visit i had an opportunity to launch 3 books by @fssaiindia "History & Food", "Eat Right with Low Salt", "National Low Salt Cooking Challenge Report"-such publications will go long way in promoting healthy eating habits among the people.#EatRightIndia

'Food Safety on Wheels' Vehicles to detect adulteration in food items

The MoS inspected the technical capabilities of the Mobile Food Testing vans called "Food Safety on Wheels". These vans are equipped with State-of-the-Art equipment to detect adulteration in submitted food items. The minister flagged off several of these vans to supplement the food safety ecosystem across the country.

Speaking during the occasion, Pawar observed that food is an essential component of health in a holistic sense. "Balanced nutrition is an integral part of Health," she stated.

'Pressing need to educate next generation on food choices': Mos Bharati Pawar

The MoS Health said that citizens are a stakeholder for food safety along with government and industry. Dr Bharati Parvin Pawar lauded the action taken by the organisation in collaboration with industry partners to take the country forward in food safety. She also reviewed the functions of FSSAI with regards to provisions of the recent Food Safety Act.

Dr Pawar noted that with the onset of globalisation and consumerism, there should be more awareness regarding the ingredients of the food we are consuming.

"Mothers and Grandmothers played a key role in the food choices and nutrition of our earlier generations. There is now a pressing need to educate the next generation on food choices," she said.

