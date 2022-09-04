Bhartaul Becomes First Village In UP To Provide RO Water To Every Household

Bhartaul, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, has become the first village in the state to achieve the distinction of supplying RO water to every household. The village, which is located in the Bithiri Chainpur block of Bareilly, has a population of around 7,000 people and every house is now provided with clean RO (Reverse Osmosis) water.

The ROs have been installed under the Centre's Adarsh Gram Panchayat initiative enabling the village to make clean drinking water available to all. So far, four RO plants have been brought up in the village and plans are underway to set up more in the following days. These plants have been connected to the main supply tanks which helps to provide clean water to every household.

Speaking on the latest feat, village head Pravesh Kumari, who has been looking after the installation of the ROs plants, said that the village has all the facilities required to set up more ROs in the coming days. “Till now, four ROs have been installed and more will be set up. Our village has all the facilities,” she told ANI.

Additionally, Chief Development Officer, Bareilly, Jag Pravesh also spoke to ANI and said that the move will save people from water-borne diseases.

“The village is already established under ‘Adarsh Gram Panchayat’. 4 RO plants have been installed to provide clean water to all. More plants will be set up. It will save people from water-borne diseases,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that Bhartaul has received several awards from the central and state governments, prize money of which was used for the development of the village.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 October 2014, the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) aims to fulfil the comprehensive vision of Mahatma Gandhi about an ideal Indian village into reality, keeping in view the present context.

Under SAGY, each Member of Parliament adopts a Gram Panchayat and guides its holistic progress giving importance to social development at par with infrastructure. With the involvement of the villagers and leveraging of scientific tools, the 'Adarsh Gram' concept is also aimed to become schools of local development and governance, inspiring other Gram Panchayats.

