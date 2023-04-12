Bathinda Military Station: Know Prominence Of Installation Where Firing Took Place

In an unfortunate incident, four army jawans were killed in a firing incident that took place at Bathinda Military Station in the wee hours of Wednesday, April 12. After the incident, the area has been cordoned off and sealed, as the security near the site has been beefed up. Although the Punjab police have refuted the terror angle in the firing incident, Bathinda is located in a sensitive area as it is close to the India - Pakistan border.

Prominence of military installation

The Bathinda Military Station is located along National Highway- 7 away from the residential area. The station comes under the jurisdiction of the Jaipur - based South Western Command. It is an important military installation and houses the headquarters of the 10 Corps of the Indian Army. The station is also home to a large number of operational Army units and other static establishments. The area holds prominence as Bhatinda is located close to the Pakistan border with a distance of only 159 km.

Taking stock of the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for a full briefing at 11:30 AM. Senior officials along with national security officers will also be present at the meeting. Meanwhile, the forensic teams have arrived at the site and authorities have also deployed a technical team to further investigate the matter.

Police deny "terror angle" in Bathinda Military Station firing

While speaking to Republic TV on the Bathinda Military Station firing case, Punjab Police Inspector General SPS Parmar said the firing inside Bhatinda Military Station "is not a terror attack".

"Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property were reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," said Indian Army.