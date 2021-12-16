Bhavish Aggarwal Shares Journey Of Futurefactory As Ola Begins E-scooter Deliveries

Ola Electric has begun shipping its Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, keeping its commitment to have its flagship product on Indian roads by the middle of December. The deliveries were originally set to take place between October 25 and November 25 but were postponed. Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, took to Twitter to announce the first deliveries of electric scooters. The caption read, "Goosebumps while hosting our first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus today! Inspiring to see the excitement and energy. Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution that is sweeping across India."

Goosebumps while hosting our first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus today! Inspiring to see the excitement and energy. Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution that is sweeping across India. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/hfFoiqJk1D — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 15, 2021

The EV maker held special ceremonies in Bengaluru and Chennai for the first 100 clients, which they attended with friends and family to get their electric scooters. For priority deliveries, the corporation applies an automatic scientific approach based on the purchase date, variant, location, colour, and other characteristics. The EV company is working to scale up production at its Futurefactory so that consumers can get their scooters on time.

Bhavish highlights Ola Electric's journey in his tweet

In a subsequent tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal emphasised the firm's eleven-month journey from purchasing the land for the Futurefactory on January 16th to building a one million square foot factory, designing and integrating innovative manufacturing equipment, and hiring and training 2,000+ women to run the assembly line.

Want to also highlight the journey @olaelectric so far. We bought the land for our Futurefactory on 16th Jan 2021, exactly 11 months ago. This is what it looked like then. (2/6) pic.twitter.com/0RAyW0aO6f — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 15, 2021

He further mentioned that despite many hurdles, all of these duties were completed. He wrote, "Engineering a world-class product, building completely new direct customer sales with 1,00,000+ test rides over India. All in 11 months. Through a pandemic, TN elections, global supply shortages. Happened because of the amazing talent at Ola who're committed to our mission!"

Engineering a world class product, building completely new direct customer sales with 1,00,000+ test rides over India. All in 11 months. Through a pandemic, TN elections, global supply shortages. Happened because of the amazing talent at Ola who're committed to our mission! (4/6) pic.twitter.com/bIe9aigacQ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 15, 2021

Aggarwal also apologised for the one-month delay in the delivery of the electric scooters. "We did get delayed by a month from our initial promise. A delay is a delay and we will ensure we do our best to meet our own very tight timelines and high-quality standards," Bhavish posted on Twitter.

We did get delayed by a month from our initial promise. A delay is a delay and we will ensure we do our best to meet our own very tight timelines and high quality standards. (5/6) — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 15, 2021

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters were released almost four months ago on August 15, but the business just opened the buying window for the scooters for two days in September. The EV manufacturer launched the largest-ever direct-to-consumer experience project last month, providing test rides across the country.

Image: Twitter/@bhash