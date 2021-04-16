Bhediya Team Receives Surprise Visit By Arunachal CM As Varun 'pours Heart Out' For Ziro

The makers of the upcoming film Bhediya that’s stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, have reached their final leg of the shooting in Arunachal Pradesh. The official Twitter handle of Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared pictures of him dropping in on the sets and interacting with the cast about their experience of shooting there. The pictures show, Pema watching the actor’s shoot while indulging in a conversation with director Amar Kaushik.

Arunachal Pradesh CM visit actors on Bhediya sets

While captioning the post, the CM thanked the entire team for choosing Arunachal for their shooting and also invited them to visit the place once again in the future with the family. “Shooting of #Bhediya, an upcoming #Bollywood movie being directed by @amarkaushik, featuring @Varun_dvn and @kritisanon is in its final leg. Dropped in at the shooting site today. Pleasure meeting all the film crew at picturesque #Ziro. Thanks for choosing #Arunachal.”

Shooting of #Bhediya, an upcoming #Bollywood movie being directed by @amarkaushik, featuring @Varun_dvn and @kritisanon is in its final leg.



Dropped in at the shooting site today. Pleasure meeting all the film crew at picturesque #Ziro. Thanks for choosing #Arunachal. pic.twitter.com/9TJue6j5Eu — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 14, 2021

Apart from sharing pictures, Pema also posted a video where Varun spoke about his shooting experience in the state. The actor who has shot at various cities, states, and countries across the globe, revealed that shooting in Arunachal was his best experience to date. He urged the authorities and the CM to preserve the state and its natural beauty. “From the bottom of my heart, I would like to say that I love Ziro and I love Arunachal Pradesh. This has been the best experience in my career. I have shot at various cities, states and I can say this without thinking that this has been the best experience for me. I think any place becomes beautiful because of the people who reside there and people of Arunachal Pradesh are so beautiful and welcoming that anybody’s experience is going to be fabulous.”

Listen to Actor @Varun_dvn Ji pour out his heart for people of #Arunachal during his final days of shooting of #Bhediya movie at #Ziro.



Thank you people of Ziro for making good impression of Arunachal, and taking good care of the #Bollywood team. @amarkaushik @ArunachalTsm pic.twitter.com/A6HbmStxZ2 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 15, 2021

“Recently, there were many production houses who visited the state and enquired about the shooting locations, I am not even giving the contact details of anyone as I don’t want people to come here. Please sir do not let anyone come here,” he jokingly concluded. “Listen to Actor @Varun_dvn Ji pour out his heart for people of #Arunachal during his final days of shooting of #Bhediya movie at #Ziro. Thank you people of Ziro for making a good impression of Arunachal, and taking good care of the #Bollywood team,” Tweeted Pema Khandu. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently donated Rs 1 lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of Longliang at Lazu Circle at Tirap District. The two handed over the cheque to Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang.

(Image credit: @PemaKhanduBJP/ Twitter)

