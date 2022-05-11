Bhilwara Murder: Adarsh's Mother Speaks To Republic; Demands Justice For Son's Death

After a boy named Adarsh Tapadia was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday, the distraught family members of the deceased demand justice. Adarsh's mother, while speaking to Republic TV on the gruesome murder, broke down and requested stern action against the culprit as her son was clobbered to death.

Adarsh's mother told Republic, "My son deserves justice. He was murdered brutally. He was stabbed with a knife as he got involved in a fight. Adarsh was a member of Hindu Jagran Manch. He used to console me, by saying, 'Maa, you don't worry about me.'" "What was in their mind that they killed a person over a simple fight. What will be the consequences if everyone kills each other over a fight? Is this what we have learned? My son even apologised for it, but what were they thinking? I want justice," she added.

Internet services shut in Bhilwara

Following the alleged killing of the Hindu boy named Adarsh, tension prevailed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara region. Several Hindu organizations gathered and protested. Hindu groups including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Hindu Jagran Manch have called for a bandh in the region. Amidst protests over the alleged murder, the district administration informed that the internet services will remain shut till Thursday. "Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May," informed Ashish Modi, Bhilwara District Collector.

The Hindu groups have raised questions regarding the constant communal incidents that are taking place in the state and blamed Ashok Gehlot's government for appeasement politics. VHP, BJP, and several Hindu outfits protested against the alleged murder of Adarsh Tapadia and sought stern action against the culprits. They have also called for 'Bhilwara Bandh'.

BJP MLA Vitthal Shankar Awasthi has called the incident shameful, and said that this incident is an eye-opener for the Rajasthan government, police, and administration. Despite warning about possible clashes, the administration didn't pay attention.

VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal spoke to Republic TV and expressed his anger over continuous attacks on the Hindu community in Rajasthan. He alleged that the Rajasthan government has failed in maintaining the law and order situation in the state and is encouraging jihadi elements.