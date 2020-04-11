Bhilwara Sarpanch Slams Sonia Gandhi For Crediting Rahul For Its Covid Lockdown Model

The sarpanch of Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Kismat Gurjar, slammed Congress President Sonia Gandhi for allegedly crediting her son Rahul for the success of the Bhilwara lockdown model and not the people of the district.

Responding to reports quoting the Congress president crediting her son and predecessor Rahul in a party videoconference, Kismat Gurjar took to Twitter to hit out at Sonia Gandhi, alleging that it was wrong for the credit to be given to Rahul Gandhi and said that it was a result of the combined effort of the farmers, women and people of the district.

Further, the sarpanch said that the state government, on the previous occasions, had tried to take credit for the model.

"We are with PM Modi and are following the lockdown seriously. Social distancing and hygiene is being strictly observed", said sarpanch Kismat Gurjar in a video she uploaded on her Twitter handle.

Bhilwara sarpanch slams Congress

What is the Bhilwara model?

Bhilwara - a Rajasthan district about 250 km away from Jaipur has seen no cases for the past week. While no COVID-19 cases were reported on March 18; 26 cases were reported on March 30 - 17 of which have been cured. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has said that the state will start rapid testing in the state soon, after ordering 10 lakh testing kits from China. Explaining the 'ruthless containment' adopted by district officials, Harinder Kumar - the SP Bhilwara said that the police adopted Nakabandi at the district border, city areas - effectively sealing the district from the state after 26 cases were detected by March-end.

He added that one of the hospitals where 17 health officials were detected positive for COVID-19 was sealed and the staff was put under isolation. Taking extreme steps, he said that the state government which had deployed 3000 health workers to the district underwent rigorous testing of almost 2816 people for COVID-19, with only 27 testing positive.

