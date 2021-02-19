Bhim Army Chief And 4 Other Indians Named In 'TIME100 Next' List Of Emerging Leaders

At least five personalities of Indian origin, including Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, lawyer Vijaya Gadde, and UK’s Finance Minister Rishi Sunak made it to TIME magazine’s annual list of 100 “emerging leaders who are shaping the future” on Wednesday. Other names are Instacart founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta, doctor and Executive Director of non-profit Get Us PPE Shikha Gupta, and founder of non-profit Upsolve Rohan Pavuluri.

Editorial director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai expressed his joy, and stated, “Everyone on this list is poised to make history. And in fact, many already have."

The 2021 TIME100 Nex is an expansion of TIME’s flagship TIME100 franchise of the most influential people in the world and highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad Joins Farmers Protest

In other news, one of the names in the list, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad in January had met Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and said the Dalit group will provide all help to strengthen the agitation against the new farm laws. 34-year-old Aazad is the leader of the Bhim Army, which runs schools to help Dalits escape poverty through education. He had also demanded justice for the 19-year old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras last year.

(With Agency Inputs)