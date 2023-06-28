Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan Shot At In Uttar Pradesh

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan's convoy was reportedly shot at in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, June 28. Sources say a group of unidentified miscreants came in a car and shot at the convoy at around 5:30 pm. Azad is said to have been taken to a hospital in Saharanpur. The incident took place as the Bhim Army chief's convoy was passing through Deoband district. He is said to have been in the region to meet the family of a party worker after a death in the family.

The vehicle the miscreants were travelling are said to have had Haryana number plates. Uttar Pradesh Police has appealed for peace and calm.

Chandrasekhar Azad is reportedly out of danger at the moment. Senior police official Dr Vipin Tada said some car-borne men fired at Chandrasekhar Azad's convoy. "One bullet grazed him. He is fine and has been taken to the CHC for treatment. The police are investigating the matter."

This is breaking news. More details awaited.