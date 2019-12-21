Anti-CAA Daryaganj Protests: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Named In FIR

On Saturday, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was named by the Delhi police in its FIR pertaining to the Daryaganj violence. In the copy of the FIR accessed by Republic TV, it is mentioned that he had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. The police had denied permission for the march. According to the police, he provoked the people who had assembled at the Jama Masjid. Halting the march, the police tried to pacify the mob and asked them to disperse. Meanwhile, Azad chanted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Centre, and Delhi police. At this juncture, the violence commenced. Moreover, the names of the police personnel who were injured in the clashes have also been included in the FIR. The FIR has been lodged under various sections including those pertaining to the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. Azad will soon be produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar.

Read the FIR copy here

The Daryaganj violence

According to the police, the protestors had set ablaze a private car which was parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, right outside the office of the DCP. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers. The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence erupted in the area, which conducting a march against the CAA on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel. 15 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence.

Delhi police PRO MS Randhawa remarked, "Many of our personnel injured, some people detained. We used mild force and water cannon didn't lathi-charge protesters or lob tear-gas shells. Outsiders were involved in violence near Delhi Gate during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act; some people have been detained."

Protests over CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. This has evoked a series of protests across the country with the opposition contending that the legislation discriminates on the basis of religion.

