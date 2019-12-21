Bail Denied, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

In a recent development, after the Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was named by the Delhi police in its FIR pertaining to the Daryaganj violence, the Tis Hazari Court on Saturday denied bail to Azad and sent him on 14-day judicial custody. The Bhim Army Chief was earlier arrested by the Delhi Police and had moved to court seeking bail.

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad being taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari Court. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/7e1OzzgA1U pic.twitter.com/IzlWJtMRtZ — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

Earlier in the day, Chandrashekhar Azad was also denied permission to carry out a protest march from Jama Masjid, Delhi to Jantar Mantar.

READ | Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Bhim Army chief Azad sent to 14-day judicial custody

FIR against Bhim Army Chief

Earlier on Saturday, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was named by the Delhi police in its FIR pertaining to the Daryaganj violence. In the copy of the FIR accessed by Republic TV, it is mentioned that he had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. The police had denied permission for the march. According to the police, he provoked the people who had assembled at the Jama Masjid. Halting the march, the police tried to pacify the mob and asked them to disperse. Meanwhile, Azad chanted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Centre, and Delhi police. At this juncture, the violence commenced. Moreover, the names of the police personnel who were injured in the clashes have also been included in the FIR. The FIR has been lodged under various sections including those pertaining to the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

READ | Protesting against Citizenship law to safeguard Constitution: Bhim Army Chief

Daryaganj violence

According to the police, the protestors had set ablaze a private car which was parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, right outside the office of the DCP. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers. Protesters also hurled stones at security personnel The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence erupted in the area during a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday.

Delhi police PRO MS Randhawa said, "Many of our personnel injured, some people detained. We used mild force and water cannon didn't lathi-charge protesters or lob tear-gas shells. Outsiders were involved in violence near Delhi Gate during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act; some people have been detained."

READ | Anti-CAA Daryaganj protests: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad named in FIR

READ | Daryaganj violence: Police release 16 minors detained during CAA protests