Bhima Koregaon Case: Inquiry Commission Summons Rashmi Shukla After Param Bir Singh

Resuming hearing witnesses of the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence, the Inquiry commission has summoned ex-Maharashtra Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla on November 18, reported sources on Tuesday. Moreover, the Commission will conduct its hearings at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai from Nov 15 to Nov 20. The 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence had resulted in the death of one person and many injured.

On Oct 22, the commission has summoned Parambir Singh asking him to appear before the commission on Nov 8, but last week, the commission had suspended all its future hearings till the state government provided suitable accommodation. He was summoned considering the charge he held as the ADG law and order State of Maharashtra. However, Parambir Singh has not been included in the list of witnesses during the next hearing. The ex-Mumbai Commissioner is currently 'missing' and has reportedly fled India fearing arrest in multiple extortion cases.

In July, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case recruited students from well-known institutes like Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for commission of terrorist activity. NIA submitted the draft charges, naming 15 accused laying down 17 offences under various UAPA sections. Of the initial nine activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, 84-year-old Jesuit priest Fr Stan Swamy breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on July 5. while awaiting bail from the Bombay High Court.

What is the Elgar Parishad case?

Pune police booked activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, P Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde, Stan Swamy for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). On the following day - January 1, 2018, violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district where supporters had gathered in the village to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The ensuing violence had resulted in the death of one person and several others had been injured - 152 have been arrested.

The above-mentioned activists have been charged with 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India'. They are also being probed for links with the banned CPI (Maoists) party. If convicted under 'waging war against India', all activists face the death sentence or imprisonment for life.