Bhiwandi Police Direct House Owners To Furnish Details Of Tenants

In light of recent incidents of murder in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police have asked owners of flats and single rooms to submit details about their tenants, an official said on Friday.

Owners of flats and single rooms must furnish details of their tenants to the local police and rent their premises only after verifying the credentials of the tenants, Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Navnath Dhavale said in a video message.

The local police will issue notices to house owners regarding the same, he said, adding that any violation will attract legal and criminal action.