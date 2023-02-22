Bhiwani Killings: FIR Against 30-40 Rajasthan Cops Over Miscarriage Of Accused's Wife

An FIR was registered against 30-40 unidentified Rajasthan Police personnel by Haryana Police on Tuesday, February 21 in connection with the miscarriage suffered by the wife of an accused in the Bhiwani killings.

The Rajasthan police personnel have been charged with assaulting the pregnant woman during a search for her husband, who is wanted for the murder of two Muslim men in Bharatpur. The woman lost her child during the scuffle.

"Today a case has been registered in which sections related to miscarriage have been invoked. Based on the complaint, the case has been registered against 30-40 unknown people. Further investigation underway,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

"The cause of death has been reserved by doctors in the post-mortem reports and it will be confirmed after Viscera and Histopathological Test reports are out," he added.

FIR registered under relevant sections

An FIR has been registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 312 (causing miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code at Nagina police station here, according to Haryana Police.

It is pertinent to note that earlier Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh had asserted that police officers from Rajasthan and Haryana had visited Pandit's house, but they had never really entered inside.

The two men from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, whose charred remains were discovered in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday, were allegedly kidnapped and killed. Srikant Pandit, whose wife lost the child, is one of five people connected to the Bajrang Dal who have been arrested.

The culprit behind the heinous crime

