Bhiwani Landslide Kills 4, Many Feared Trapped; Haryana CM Ensures Swift Rescue Operations

In a tragic incident, a landslide occurred at a mining site in Bhiwani during the morning hours of Saturday, January 1, and killed four people while many others were trapped. Upon receiving information of the incident, adequate rescue measures were initiated.

Stating that several rescue teams have been deployed for the service, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply saddened over the incident that took place at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana. The rescue operation is being run by the administration. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ghaziabad, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Madhuban, and an Army unit from Hisar have been called. So far four people have died."

हरियाणा के भिवानी जिले में माइनिंग साइट पर जो हादसा हुआ है उससे मैं बहुत दुखी हूं । प्रशासन द्वारा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है । गाजियाबाद से NDRF की मधुबन से SDRF की टीम बुलाई गई है। हिसार से आर्मी की एक यूनिट बुलाई गई है । अभी तक 4 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 1, 2022

Bhiwani DC Rippudaman Singh Dhillon informed that around 10 to 12 vehicles and 15 to 20 people were trapped in the landslide.

Bhiwani DC further said, "A total of five persons were rescued, of which three were dead and one person is injured. We've asked for NDRF teams, so the rescue operation will continue tonight."

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwani), Manoj Kumar, more than four to five people may still be trapped under the debris.

Haryana CM saddened by Bhiwani's landslide incident

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote on Twitter, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured."

Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 1, 2022

Image: ANI