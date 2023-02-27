Bhiwani Murder Case: Rajasthan Police Confirms Charred Bodies Are That Of Junaid & Nasir

In the latest update on the Bhiwani murder case, Rajasthan police have confirmed that the charred bodies and the blood stains found in the SUV recovered from a cow shelter in Haryana's Jind were of Junaid and Nasir. The victims, residents of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes and later their charred bodies were found inside a burnt car in Bhiwani in Haryana on February 16.

According to IG Bharatpur Gaurav Srivastav, citing the Forensic Science Laboratory's report, the DNA tests revealed that the burned bones and the blood stains recovered from the SUV were of the victims. “Our teams are camping in Haryana and working closely with the Haryana police to nab the accused,” the Rajasthan Police official said, PTI reported.

Mobile services suspended in Haryana's Nuh

On Sunday, taking the precautionary measure over apprehensions of communal tension and breach of peace following a call for more protests over the abduction-murder of Junaid and Nasir allegedly by cow vigilantes, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district for the three days.

The restrictions “shall remain in force with effect from February 26 to February 28, 2023 (23:59 hrs),” according to an official order.

Notably, Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Haryana’s Bhiwani the next day. The victims' families have alleged Bajrang Dal's role in the killing.

During the initial stage of the investigation, police booked Srikant Pandit, Monu Manesar, Anil, Rinku Saini and Lokesh Singla in the Bhiwani murder case. Later, police named four more accused in the First Information Report (FIR). Of the nine accused, only one (Rinku Saini) has been arrested. On February 21, Rajasthan Police seized a Haryana-registered SUV based on the interrogation of accused Rinku Saini in the case. The vehicle was allegedly used by cow vigilantes in the abduction and murder of two men.

(With inputs from agencies)