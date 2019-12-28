Bhoot Vidya Now An Official Six-month Course At BHU's Ayurveda Wing

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is starting a six-month certificate course on the subject of 'Bhoot Vidya' or the 'science of paranormal'. The first batch of which is scheduled to begin from January 2020 under the Ayurveda faculty. Students holding Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees can get themselves enrolled for the new course to study “psychosomatic disorders”.

Six-months course

Bhoot Vidya is essentially psychotherapy and in the six-month certificate course, the doctors will be taught about remedies and psychotherapy to treat psychosomatic disorders and abnormal psychological conditions caused by unknown reasons which many consider a Bhoot (ghosts). This is possibly the first instance that a university is offering such a course in the country.

The Dean of Ayurveda faculty at the BHU Yamini Bhushan Tripathi pointed out that ‘Bhoot Vidya’ is a part of eight basic branches of Ashtanga Ayurveda. According to reports, the department has decided to run two batches of 10 students each per year. The course fee has been kept at Rs 50,000 per student. Admissions to BHU’s ‘Bhoot Vidya’ course will be done on merit basis.

"A separate unit of Bhoot Vidya has been created in the faculty of Ayurveda for imparting formal education to doctors about the branch. "It deals with the Ayurvedic remedies for treating ghost-related ailments and psychosomatic disorders." Tripathi further said "Bhoot Vidya is one of the eight basic branches of Ashtanga Ayurveda. It mainly deals with psychosomatic disorders, diseases caused by unknown reasons and diseases of mind or psychic conditions. Faculty of Ayurveda at the BHU is the first in the country to create a separate unit of Bhoot Vidya and design a certificate course on the subject," Tripathi said.

Process to set-up 'Bhoot Vidya'

The work to set up a separate unit for this Ayurveda branch began six months back and the proposal was drafted after the meeting of heads of all 16 departments in the faculty that gave a go-ahead. The proposal was then sent to the academic council of the university, which approved a separate unit and a certificate course on one of the basic branches of Ashtanga Ayurveda. Ayurveda Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey, associate professor at the faculty, said, "The new unit will help in the study of various things related with the Bhoot Vidya, which deals with the psychological disorders and abnormal psychosomatic condition in a completely Ayurvedic way."

