Bhopal: 1st Phase Of Agnipath Exam For Recruitment In Indian Air Force Held Today

In a key update, the first phase of the Agnipath examination for recruitment in the Indian Air Force is being held today in different parts of the nation. Under this scheme, the selected candidates will be addressed as "Agniveers" who will be enrolled under their respective services for four years, and even after that, they will be allowed to work as volunteers.

The first online examination of Agni Veers commenced on Sunday in different cities of the nation. Agniveers appeared for the online exam at the Millenium Group of Institutes in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Sunday morning.

Students from different parts of the country have enrolled for the examination. Hundreds of students arrived for the examination from Kanpur, Auraiya, Gwalior, Bhind Sehore, and different parts of the country. According to media reports, students are taking the exam in three shifts A1, B1 and C1.

Notably, the recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme for the Indian Air Force started on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

The Agnipath scheme has been launched by the Defence Ministry of India. It will recruit more than 45,000 youngsters between the age of 17.5 to 21 years on an annual basis for a four-year duration, which will include six months of basic training and a monthly allowance of Rs 30,000 to 40,000. The selected candidates will also be entitled to medals, awards, and insurance coverage like the regular cadre of soldiers, airmen, and sailors. After the completion of four years, only 25% of the troops will be retained or re-enlisted for further service, and they will be selected on the basis of their willingness and medical fitness.

According to the official notice by the Defence Ministry of India, "During this period of service to the nation, the Agniveers will be imparted with various military skills and experience, discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage, and patriotism. After this stint of four in a few years, the Agniveers will be infused into civil society where they can contribute immensely to the nation-building process. The skills gained by each Agniveer will be recognized in a certificate to form part of his unique Agniveers, on completion of their four-year tenure in the prime of their resume youth, will be mature and self-disciplined with the realization to become the better version of himself/herself both professionally and also personally," the statement read.

Image: PTI