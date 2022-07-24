Bhopal: 8-year Old Girl Raped In Government School Premises, Accused Arrested

In a shocking development, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the toilet of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The accused has been identified by police and arrested.

The incident occurred on Friday during school lunchtime. The girl, who recently took admission in the government school, wasn't aware of where the toilet was located. When she asked the 26-year-old accused, who is the husband of a woman sanitation worker at the educational institution, for directions, he took her to the toilet, which often remains closed.

The accused covered the minor's eyes and mouth with his hands and raped her before leaving the spot, Inspector Vijay Sisodia said.

The girl, who was shocked by the incident, weepingly told the teacher about it and described the accused as a man wearing a yellow shirt and a red pair of trousers. The school authorities immediately alerted the police.

Based on the minor's statement, the accused was identified and arrested. He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Child Rights Commission demands strict action

Speaking to Republic, Child Rights Commission's Brajesh Chauhan said, "It is a serious and sad incident. Police have done an investigation but we are not happy. We will write to the district collector and SP."

He said that the commission will urge the Education Department to do police verification of employees. Chauhan also demanded a probe on why the accused was staying on the school campus.