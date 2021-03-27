Bhopal: Aircraft Crashes Near Gandhi Nagar Police Station, 3 Pilots Sustain Minor Injuries

In an unfortunate incident, a trainer aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station Limits of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the three pilots on-board injured. No casualties have been reported so far.

Three pilots have been injured after an aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal. The injured have been shifted to hospital: Arun Sharma, SHO, Gandhi Nagar. #MadhyaPradesh



As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer, the injured have been rushed to the hospital. Of the three pilots, two have sustained severe injuries while one has escaped with minor cuts.

Dinesh Kaushal, ASP gave information on the plane crash to PTI. He said, "WE came to know about the incident. Three pilots have got injured. They were hospitalised, but are fine now."

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI, "The small-body aircraft was flying towards Guna from Bhopal when it crashed in an agricultural field near Badwai village in the afternoon." He added that all three persons on board sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade is present on the site and is trying to bring the situation under control to avoid further damage. More information related to the incident is awaited.

