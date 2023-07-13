Bhopal: Couple Poison Two Children Before Committing Suicide By Hanging Themselves

A couple allegedly poisoned their two children to death before committing suicide by hanging themselves at their home in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Thursday, police said. As per preliminary investigation, the deceased man, Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38), was debt-ridden, TT Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrashekhar Pandey told PTI over phone.

Vishwakarma, a resident of Ratibad area of the city, sent a WhatsApp message to his relatives at around 4 am informing them about his move. The relatives read the message around 6 am after waking up and alerted the police at 6.30 am, he said. The man and his wife Ritu (34) were found hanging in a room. Their children, aged eight and three, were found dead in another section of the house and they seemed to have been poisoned, the official said.

As per primary investigation, the man was debt-ridden. “This reason might have prompted him and his wife to take the extreme step," he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a probe was on into the incident, the official said.