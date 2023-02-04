Bhopal Court Grants Bail To Congress' Digvijaya Singh In Defamation Case

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has been granted bail by a Bhopal court in a defamation case on Saturday. This comes in connection with a case that was filed by BJP state president Vishnu Datt Sharma.

The hearing of the case was scheduled on January 11, 2023, when Digvijay Singh didn't appear in court. The hearing date was then extended to February 3 when he had to record his statement but the Rajya Sabha MP again failed to appear. Today, the Congress leader arrived at a district court in Bhopal and recorded his statement after which he was granted bail.

Madhya Pradesh | Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today appeared in a district court in Bhopal in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP state president VD Sharma. pic.twitter.com/ZiwzYOXFYB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 4, 2023

The defamation case

BJP's current state president VD Sharma filed a defamation case and informed the court that on July 4, 2014, Digvijay Singh had made allegations against him in front of electronic and print media stating that VD Sharma had been the General Secretary of ABVP and has acted as a middleman in the Vyapam scam. As the news was circulated among the common people his image has tarnished. Due to this, he has filed a defamation case before the court. On December 5, 2022, the court has registered a case against Digvijay Singh under Section 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

