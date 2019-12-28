Devotees Of Sankatmochan Temple In Bhopal Cover Idols With Woollen Clothes

In Sankatmochan Temple of Bhopal, Devotees covered the idols of gods with woollen clothes in the wake of massive cold wave that has gripped the city. The priest of the temple told news agencies, “Because of our faith, we have adorned the idols with woollen clothes. Every winter we do this, as a matter of faith.” Idols of Hindu Gods including Ganesh, Krishna, etc were covered with woollen clothes by the devotees.

Payal Lodhi, a devotee told news agencies, “For the first time in my life, I am seeing such a sight that the idols of gods have been covered with woollen clothes. It looks really good.”

Blanket and gloves for Lord Krishna

Recently Devotees of Hindu God Krishna covered his idol not just with blankets but also woollen gloves, socks and warm clothes in Radha Vallav and other prominent temples in Mathura.

Pandit Mohit Goswami, head priest of the Radha Vallabh temple told news agencies, “The devotees coming inside the temple get pleased after seeing the arrangements made for Lord Krishna for winters. They are glad that their God is being taken care of in the same way as they take care of themselves.”

An ardent devotee of the temple told news agencies that each year such arrangements are being made in order to save God from the massive cold.

“I am a regular visitor to the temple and every year the Lord is made to wear warm clothes, including gloves and socks. The attire of the Lord is changed according to the season in this temple", the devotee said. "Apart from all this a special atar (fragrance), which provides heat during the winter months is applied to the Lord and is also used for massaging him” He added.

Heavy cold in North India

This year people of Northen Indian states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Delhi etc, are witnessing heavy hold. The Indian Meteorological Department said that several cold days (SCD) conditions were observed in most pockets over Harayana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

