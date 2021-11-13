Bhopal: Habibganj Railway Station Renamed After Rani Kamlapati; CM Chouhan Thanks PM Modi

Bhopal's Habibganj Railway Station has now been named after Rani Kamlapati, a press release from the Madhya Pradesh government notified on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate this state-of-the-art station which is also going to be the country's first world-class station, on November 15 in Bhopal. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while subjecting on this thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for renaming the Habibgabj Station via a statement to ANI.

The renaming of the Habibganj railway station will now follow the league of the Allahabad railway station and Mughalsarai railway station whose names have now been changed to Prayagraj and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction respectively. The project has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Habibganj station named in honour of Tribal queen

CM Shivraj Chouhan in a statement to ANI expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the renaming of the world-class station after Tribal queen Rani Kamlapati. CM Chouhan while thanking the PM hailed Rani Kamlapati as the pride of the Gond community and the last Hindu queen of Bhopal, whose kingdom was usurped by Afghan commander Dost Mohammed by deceit. The transport department also notified that renaming the Habibganj Railway Station was in line with the Centre's decision to celebrate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on November 15 - in the remembrance of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

MP State govt had urged Centre for the rename

In a letter addressed to the Union Home Ministry, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government on Friday had appealed to change the name of the station after the 18th century Gond queen of the region. Providing its reasons for the decision, the state government explained that Rani Kamlapati was the widow Gond ruler of Nizam Shah, chief of Ginnorgarh. The Gond community comprises the largest tribal group in the country with a population of more than 1.2 crores and the community belongs to the Gondi-Manda subgroup of the South Central branch of the Dravidian language family. Further, renaming the station in her name "will honour her legacy and bravery", the letter added.

Image Credits - Twitter