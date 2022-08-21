Bhopal: Man Assaults Woman Worker At National Highway Toll Plaza After Refusing To Pay

A shocking incident caught on a CCTV camera has come to light from a toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh where a man engaged in a physical altercation with toll plaza employees on being asked to pay the toll. The incident took place at the toll plaza on the Biaora-Bhopal National Highway in the Rajgarh district on Saturday, August 20 in the evening.

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, a man can be seen slapping the woman at the toll booth and even hitting other employees after refusing to pay the money. The accused, who is allegedly a close relative of a BJP leader, was adamant about getting his vehicle through without paying the toll, and when the employees at the booth refused to accept his demands, he lashed out at them physically.

The entire incident, which continued for a long time, was caught on the CCTV camera present inside the booth at the toll plaza on the Biaora-Bhopal National Highway. As per sources, the Rajgarh Police have taken note of the incident and registered an FIR of this matter.

BJP leader assaults toll plaza workers in Madhya Pradesh

This is not the first such incident at a toll plaza to be reported from Madhya Pradesh. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on June 5, misbehaved with toll plaza workers in MP's Sehore district. Later, a massive clash broke out between BJP members and the toll plaza workers.

The incident, involving BJP district president Ambaram Karada and his supporters, took place at the Pataria Goyal National Highway Toll Plaza under the jurisdiction of the Parvati police station of Ashta in Sehore. The BJP leader and his supporters had an argument with the workers allegedly after being asked to pay toll at the plaza.