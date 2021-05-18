Bhopal Man Dies After Drinking Kerosene In attempt To Treat COVID-19; Later Tests Negative

A 30-year-old man died in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after consuming kerosene to cure Coronavirus, according to reports. As he was experiencing fever, the man thought he had contracted with COVID-19 and drank kerosene after hearing from a friend that it kills the virus. After his death, hospital officials took his samples, and his COVID-19 test result found negative, said police. The deceased man was identified as Mahendra.

Man drinks kerosene to treat COVID-19

Mahendra had been suffering from a fever for the past five to six days and his health was continuously deteriorating. He was worried that he was infected with Coronavirus. According to reports, Mahendra consumed kerosene at his home on May 12 around 9 pm on the advice of a friend. His condition quickly worsened, and he was admitted to a medical facility.

As per the reports, Mahendra was taken to Hamidia Hospital because a bed at the private hospital was not available. His family was told two days ago that a bed was available at a private hospital in the Ashoka Garden area. They relocated Mahendra to that location. However, he died lost his breath on May 15. The hospital authorities took his samples for a COVID-19 examination after he died and the results were negative.

As per reports, Investigating officer ASI Rajkumar Dubey explained that Mahendra drank kerosene because he was afraid of contracting COVID-19. Mahendra worked as a tailor and lived in Ashoka Garden's Shiv Nagar Hinotia area with his family.

Similar incidents of COVID fear

In a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 30-year-old man who was awaiting the results of his Coronavirus test allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat in a government-run college on Monday, May 17. According to an official, the man's Coronavirus test report was found negative after his death. According to the Garh police station in-charge Rajesh Tiwari, the man was admitted to ward number 3 of the Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College on May 14 as a COVID-19 suspect after complaining of cough and respiratory problems. On May 15, his swab samples were taken.

Last week, a 37-year-old woman in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide after her husband died of COVID-19. Inspector Kamlesh Sharma of Tukoganj police station said she jumped from a private hospital three hours after her husband died. He added that her 43-year-old husband was admitted to the hospital on April 24.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: ANI