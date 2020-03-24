Bhopal Memorial Hospital Turns Into Specialised COVID-19 Hospital

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday, designated the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), as the State-level COVID-19 Hospital, in a bid to provide specialised medical care to Coronavirus patients. The ICMR-run hospital, which used to take care of Bhopal gas tragedy survivors, will now treat only patients suffering from COVID-19.

According to an order issued by Pallavi Jain Govil, Principal Secretary, Public Health and Family Welfare Department, only the patients suffering from Coronavirus will be treated at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded seven cases six in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal. On Monday night, newly appointed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan imposed a curfew in both the cities. He said people should strictly follow lockdown imposed in 36 districts of the state.

"I appeal to people to stay at home for all of us. Emergency and essential services will be available to them," Shivraj Singh added.

Shivraj Chouhan vows to 'stop Coronavirus'

After being elected as the BJP legislative party chief in Madhya Pradesh, soon-to-be-appointed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, said that his only goal was to stop coronavirus. Denying any ceremony to be held for his formal oath-taking, Chouhan urged BJP supporters not to take to the streets and celebrate.

Earlier on Monday, he was elected as the BJP legislative chief in the meeting where all BJP MLAs were seen celebrating, garlanding Chouhan, hugging him, feeding sweets and raising joined hands - displaying their party strength.

"The only goal is to stop coronavirus and protect people. I will do this job after taking oath. I urge people not to celebrate and come down on the streets," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 500, with 10 reported deaths.

