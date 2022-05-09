Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Files Complaint As She Receives Fake WhatsApp Messages Again

Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal constituency, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, on May 6 wrote a letter to cybercrime police officers complaining about alleged fake calls and Whatsapp messages. Speaking further in the letter, the MP from Bhopal informed that she has been getting messages like, "Hello Pragya how are you?", "Where are you at the moment?" The Lok Sabha MP also informed that the fake number in an attempt to harass Thakur had put up a profile picture of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Notably, the Speaker of the lower house on May 4 tweeted about his photo being used by miscreants.

Om Birla said, "Some miscreants have created a fake account in my name with a profile photo and sent messages to MPs and others from numbers 7862092008, 9480918183, 9439073870. The matter has been reported to the authorities concerned. Please ignore calls/messages from these and other numbers and inform my office."

According to the letter of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the perpetrator later changed his profile picture to Vice-president of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu. It is pertinent to mention here that Pragya Thakur, earlier has also been the victim of cybercrime where the person had tried something similar but, the Bhopal MP ignored the message.

Lok Sabha MP demands strict action against imposters

Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya pertaining to the aforementioned case has demanded strict actions against the imposters. Sadhvi Pragya also mentioned that taking strict actions against the miscreants will teach them a lesson and hence, they will not further dare to malign the image of respectable position holders. After Bhopal MP Sadhhvi Pragya registered a case against the imposters, cybercrime department came into action. It has informed that they are finding the imposters by tracing the phone numbers provided by the Bhopal MP.

Cybercrime department will be dealing with this matter strictly since this is the second occasion when an imposter tried to trap the Bhopal MP. Earlier, Sadhvi Pragya had received calls from certain impersonators but, Sadhvi was smart enough to dodge the call and inform about it to the concerned authorities.