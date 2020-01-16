The Debate
Bhopal Police Asks Helmet Rule Violators To Write 100-page Essay

General News

Bhopal police have introduced a new initiative where the commuters who violate the helmet rule will be asked to write a 100-page essay describing the reason.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhopal

Bhopal police have introduced a new initiative on January 16 where the commuters who violate the helmet rule will be asked to write a 100-page essay describing the reason behind travelling without wearing a helmet. This move called 'Helmet Kyu Nahi Pehna' by the police officials came in the wake of 31st 'Road Safety Week' Program which was observed by the Regional Transport Office and the police department from January 11 till January 17. Several programmes including rallies, camps, and awareness drives have been organised in order to spread awareness about road safety during this week. On January 14, actor Arshad Warsi also attended the 'Road Safety Week' program in Mumbai.

 

Read - Helmet Trouble Strikes 2nd All-female Spacewalk At International Space Station

Road Safety Week Program

This program is organised every year mostly in the month of January and was inaugurated by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari along with the Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh on January 13. Gadkari also shared Raghavendra's story who offered 'free helmet for bikers' after the man lost his friend in a car accident which motivated him to make people aware of road safety. Singh and the Gadkari have tweeted to create awareness among people regarding road safety. Singh also addressed the Stakeholders' Meet in New Delhi on January 13 and also mentioned that 1.5 lakh people lose their lives due to road accidents in India. 

Read -  Dog Wearing Helmet During Bike Ride Has Left Netizens In Awe

Read - Watch: Gujarat Government Makes Wearing Helmet Voluntary

Read - Kerala Shiv Sainik Protests Fines On Violation Of Helmet Rules In The State

(With ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
