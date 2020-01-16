Bhopal Police Asks Helmet Rule Violators To Write 100-page Essay

Bhopal police have introduced a new initiative on January 16 where the commuters who violate the helmet rule will be asked to write a 100-page essay describing the reason behind travelling without wearing a helmet. This move called 'Helmet Kyu Nahi Pehna' by the police officials came in the wake of 31st 'Road Safety Week' Program which was observed by the Regional Transport Office and the police department from January 11 till January 17. Several programmes including rallies, camps, and awareness drives have been organised in order to spread awareness about road safety during this week. On January 14, actor Arshad Warsi also attended the 'Road Safety Week' program in Mumbai.

Madhya Pradesh: During the 31st road safety week, which is being observed till January 17, Bhopal police has introduced a new initiative where helmet rule violators are being made to write a 100-word essay on why they were not wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. pic.twitter.com/yxn3aUrrDz — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Road Safety Week Program

This program is organised every year mostly in the month of January and was inaugurated by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari along with the Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh on January 13. Gadkari also shared Raghavendra's story who offered 'free helmet for bikers' after the man lost his friend in a car accident which motivated him to make people aware of road safety. Singh and the Gadkari have tweeted to create awareness among people regarding road safety. Singh also addressed the Stakeholders' Meet in New Delhi on January 13 and also mentioned that 1.5 lakh people lose their lives due to road accidents in India.

Along with Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh Singh Ji inaugurated 31st National Road Safety Week. Saving lives has been our top priority, and Motor Vehicles Amendment Act is a move in that direction. Awareness among citizens will further make our roads safer. pic.twitter.com/vE7xBfv8t1 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 13, 2020

Addressed the Stakeholders' Meet of the 31st National Road Safety Week in New Delhi today.



In India, nearly 1.5 lakh people lose their lives in road accidents yearly and a lot more get injured.



We need to create awareness among the people on issues pertaining to Road Safety. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 13, 2020

(With ANI inputs)