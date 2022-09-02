After the Madhya Pradesh police arrested Bhopal's 'serial killer' on Friday, a shocking CCTV video emerged where the accused can be seen committing the crime. The serial killer who has been identified as Shiv Prasad killed a fourth security guard in Bhopal's Khajuri area on Thursday night. He has already murdered three security guards in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city in the last 72 hours. After his arrest, Prasad confessed to his crime during the interrogation.

In the video, Shiv Prasad can be seen heading towards the sleeping security guard and then brutally smashing his head with a marble pillar. After killing watchman Sonu, the accused was seen sitting fearlessly next to the dead body for some time and then leaving the scene and his murder weapon behind.

#BREAKING | Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal serial killer caught on tape killing a watchman. The serial killer 'Shiv Prasad' is accused of killing 4 security guards and has been arrested



Watch - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/G8Le052oKW — Republic (@republic) September 2, 2022

Bhopal North SP Vijay Khatri said, "The Watchman's murder has been captured in a CCTV footage. We have nabbed the killer and now taking him to the Sagar Police Station".

Bhopal serial killer arrested

After the back-to-back murders, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took the stock of the incidents and informed that the accused was arrested early Friday morning on the basis of the location of a mobile phone which he had picked up from a victim in Sagar.

"It was a difficult task. It was a blind murder. I congratulate Sagar police. They chased him down as he was carrying the mobile phone of the second or third victim of the serial killing he committed. Based on the phone's location he was nabbed from Bhopal,” Mishra told reporters.

The apparent serial killing began in Sagar city of Bhopal, where Kalyan Lodhi, who was in his 50s and worked as a guard at a factory, was killed on the intervening night of August 28 under Cantt police station limits. His head was found smashed with a hammer. Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), who was on duty as a security guard at an arts and commerce college, was killed on the intervening night of August 29 under Civil Lines police station limits. His head was found smashed with a stone, police said.

Mangal Ahirwar, another watchman at a house, was killed in the Moti Nagar area on the intervening night of August 30 after being attacked with a stick.

(Image: Republic)