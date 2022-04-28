BHU Students Continue Protests Over Iftar; University Says Tradition Dates Back 20 Years

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students continued their protests on Thursday against Professor Sudhir K Jain, Vice-Chancellor of the Varanasi-based university over an Iftar party being organised on its premises. The protests started after BHU Vice-Chancellor K Jain organised an iftar party for the university's Muslim students and staff members.

Republic Media Network spoke to some of the agitating students who were seeing raising slogans while some were seen chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

"There are bigger issues in the university. They don't have funds to build a temple, but they say have money for the Iftar party and say that they're secular. There were slogans written against the RSS and Hindus. This is not JNU and it will never become like it," said one of the protesting students

Another student expressing anger against the Vice-Chancellor attending Iftar party stated that he should instead go to the Jamia University or the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Many students were seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the protest site. Several students also claimed that an Iftar party was never organised before and that it happened for the first time.

"This has happened under the leadership of K Jain and it is against the culture of BHU," said another student

Tradition of organising Iftars date back to over two decades: BHU

Amid the ongoing protests, BHU released a statement clarifying that organising Iftar parties has been an age old tradition of the university.

"A number of festivals are organised and celebrated in the university with members of BHU fraternity participating with mutual love, respect and harmony," the BHU statement read.

"Iftars could not be organised for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tradition of organising Iftar in BHU dates back to more than two decades...Attempts to disturb the peace and academic atmosphere of Banaras Hindu University are unacceptable and condemnable," the statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)