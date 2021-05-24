Bhubaneshwar: Nurse Quits Job To Help Husband Cremate Unclaimed COVID Bodies, Faces Flak

Breaking societal norms, Bhubaneshwar resident Madhusmita Prusty has been helping her husband cremate unclaimed COVID-19 bodies in the Odisha capital. Prusty, who used to work at Kolkata's Fortis hospital, returned to Bhubaneshwar in 2019 and has been cremating dead bodies for over 2.5 years. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Prusty said that she was heavily criticised, but continued to work with her husband who runs a charitable trust.

Nurse quits job, turns cremation worker

"I nursed patients for 9 yrs. Returned here in 2019 to assist my husband in performing abandoned bodies' last rites. I performed last rites of 500 bodies in 2.5 years & over 300 Covid bodies last year in Bhubaneswar. Being a woman, I was criticised for doing so but I continued working under a trust run by my husband, " said Prusty.

Odisha | Madhusmita Prusty quit nursing job at Kolkata's Fortis to help her husband in cremating COVID-infected & unclaimed bodies in Bhubaneswar



"Nursed patients for 9 yrs. Returned here in 2019 to assist my husband in performing abandoned bodies' last rites," she said (23.05) pic.twitter.com/DYHBB0nD6F — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

Odisha COVID wave

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 6,92,382 on Sunday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 12,852 new cases, despite undergoing lockdown for more than two weeks, a health department official said. The state also registered 28 fresh COVID fatalities, the biggest one-day count, which took the toll to 2,484, he said. Of the new cases, 7,195 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 5,657 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 1,909, followed by Cuttack (1,073), Angul (874), Sundergarh (848), Kalahandi (668), Mayurbhanj (586) and Balasore (508). Five new fatalities were recorded in Khurda, followed by four each in Kalahandi and Sundargarh, three each in Angul and Kendrapara, two each in Puri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada. One patient each in Gajapati, Ganjam and Nuapada succumbed to the disease. The state has so far conducted over 1.13 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 67,156 on Saturday, and the positivity ratio stands at 6.12 per cent.

India's 2nd wave

Currently, India is grappling with a second wave of COVID-19, with the infection hitting rural India too. The biggest issue has been the acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. SC has ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted a 12-member National Task Force of oxygen distribution. Meanwhile, India's vaccination drive has hit a roadblock due to shortage of supplies. Centre has approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. Centre aims to inoculate 100 crore adults by adults as 260 cr doses are estimated to be available.