Bhubaneswar Becomes First City To Achieve 100 Per Cent COVID Vaccination: BMC Odisha

Bhubaneswar in Odisha has achieved the milestone of becoming the first city in India to achieve 100% COVID-19 vaccination. This was informed by Anshuman Rath, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-East, Bhubaneswar. The BMC had launched a massive vaccination drive against Covid-19. This milestone is credited to the BMC running 55 centres at all times for vaccines.

Anshuman Rath said, "We had set a target to complete vaccination in a specific timeline. BMC has a record of around nine lakh people who are above 18 years of age in the city. Which includes around 31 thousand healthcare workers, 33 thousand front-line workers. 5 lakh 17 thousand people are in the age group of 18 to 44 years. Three lakh twenty-five thousand people are above 45 years of age. We had set a benchmark for these categories to complete their vaccination in the specific timeline by July 31."

"As per the report, we have already vaccinated 18 lakh 16 thousand people in the city. Only a few people were not being able to take first does due to various reasons. There is a migrating population, who is working in their office in Bhubaneswar and getting the first jab of Covaxin".

BMC running 55 vaccination centres; state govt continues night curfew

Talking about the vaccination of pregnant women, Rath further said, "Pregnant women are getting their first dose at vaccination centres. BMC is running 55 vaccination centres, which includes 30 primary health and community centres, 15 mobilised centres and more than 10 drive-in vaccination centres across Bhubaneswar. I thank the people of Bhubaneswar for supporting BMC in achieving the target for the Covid-19 vaccination. All the micro-planning was given by the BMC due to which Bhubaneswar has become the city which has covered 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination".

There are currently 16,384 active COVID-19 cases in Odisha. There have been 5,902 deaths in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BMC posts regular updates on the number of COVID cases on their Twitter handle. The state government of Odisha has issued new Covid guidelines for August. The night curfew will be in effect across the state from 9 pm to 9 am. The week-long shutdown will be continued in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

