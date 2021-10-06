Bhubaneswar civic body revises COVID norms for weddings

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) Revising its COVID-related guideline amid protests, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said maximum 50 people are allowed to be present at functions such as weddings and funerals at any given point of time.

Earlier, the BMC capped the number of attendees at 50, but this modification would help guests go to such functions in batches with a maximum of 50 people at the venue at any given point of time, officials said.

"In a closed space only 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed for use subject to maximum ceiling of 50 persons at any given point of time," the new order issued on Tuesday said.

The ceiling of 50 persons will be applicable to other official or business-related functions in the city as well, it said.

The BMC stated that the order will be in place till October 31.

The civic body said the modification was made to obviate some confusion in the earlier order.

As per the COVID-related guidelines for October, the state government has allowed the participation of 250 people in such functions across the state. The BMC, however, restricted it to 50.

The revised order was issued after tent houses, florists, decorators, band party owners and others associated with the sector staged a demonstration in front of the BMC office here. PTI AAM SOM SOM

