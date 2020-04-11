Odisha: Bhubaneswar Petrol Pumps To Refuse Fuel To People Not Wearing Face Masks 

In the view of the coronavirus crisis in the country, the petrol pumps in Odisha's Bhubaneswar have decided to not provide any petrol, diesel or CNG to those who are not wearing masks. According to the Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association's General Secretary, Sanjay Lath, this move will protect the workers as well as the customers from the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, there are 50 positive cases of coronavirus in Odisha, out of which 12 people have been reportedly recovered, while one person has died.

Odisha govt extends lockdown

Meanwhile, Odisha on Thursday, April 10 became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown till April 30 in view of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. The state government has also decided to close all schools and educational institutions till June 17.

Along with it, the Odisha government has also requesting the Centre to keep the airlines and railway services shut till April 30. According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik stated that the people's discipline and sacrifice have provided strength in the fight against the pandemic.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 6,761 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 6,039 active cases. While 206 deaths have been reported overall, around 515 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries.

(With ANI Inputs)