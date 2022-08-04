Last Updated:

Bhuj: Two Pakistani Fishing Boats Seized From Creek Border At Gujarat; Those Aboard Flee

The BSF Bhuj seized two Pakistani boats from near the international border when they saw them approaching the Indian territory of Harami nalla

Abhishek Raval
The BSF Bhuj seized two Pakistani boats from near the international border when they saw them approaching the Indian territory at the Harami nala near Kutch. On seeing the BSF patrol party coming towards them, the fishermen stepped out of the boat and fled towards Pakistan.   

The seized boats were searched thoroughly, however, nothing significant was found except the fishing nets and equipment.

Issue of Pakistani fishermen entering Indian waters

The Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek area, however, the Pakistani fishermen enter the Indian side to catch fish. When they see the BSF boats approaching, at times, they abandon their boats and escape towards the Pakistani side. 

Following are the number of Pakistani boats and Fishermen captured 

Month              Boats        Fishermen

July                   10                   4
June                   9                    3
May                    9                    3

Security infrastructure along the India-Pakistan maritime border to be enhanced

The security facilities along the India-Pakistan maritime border in Gujarat will be upgraded keeping in mind the increasing number of Pakistani incursions in the region, official sources informed on August 3, PTI quoted. 

According to the information, all-weather posts, advanced systems of power and water supply and establishment of surveillance equipment will be done in the Harami Nalla and Sir Creek areas, which faces harsh weather and adverse geographical terrain spread across a 100-km area.      

The BSF was asked by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to expedite the development of the infrastructure work in the border areas of Harami Nalla and Sir Creek, during a meeting with the BSF top brass on July 16. 

Complete the Cadre review of Group A officers

During the same meeting, Bhalla also directed the force to ‘Expedite’ the cadre review of the Group A (general duty) officers to enable timely promotions for them, especially up to the rank of Commandant. It’s important to note, that the cadre review has been delayed by almost a year.

