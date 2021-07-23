Bhupender Yadav Says India Committed To Work With G20 Countries To Secure Planet's Health

Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, said on Thursday that India committed to work with G20 countries in mounting an effective response to secure the health of the planet and its people. Yadav was leading the Indian delegation at the G20 Environment Ministerial. He stressed the need for a collective global action to get through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis and that developing countries need every possible support, especially now more than ever.

The G20 Environment Ministerial Meeting was held in Naples, Italy. It was virtually attended by the Indian delegation, which was led by Bhupender Yadav. On 'Nature-Based Solutions' (NBS) and Sustainable Finance, he said that the contexts and perspectives should be guided by the stage of economic development, national circumstances, and priorities. It should not come at the cost of developing countries' competitiveness equity and development.

During the meeting, India welcomed global initiatives like UNESCO's International Environmental Experts Network, protecting at least 30% of global land area and oceans by 2030, Land Degradation Neutrality by 2030, and Third Report on the G20 Implementation Framework for actions on Marine Plastic Litter. The government release also said that India welcomed the G20 Dialogue on Water but reiterated taking into account national circumstances and priorities. India also stressed the need for an effective and implementable post-2020 biodiversity framework.

Yadav also addressed the issue of tackling marine litter and stated that India has been taking voluntary regulatory measures on plastic waste management. He also recalled that in the 4th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) in 2019, India had separately piloted a resolution No. 4/9 in the 4th UNEA on "Addressing single-use plastic products pollution". He brought up initiatives taken by India on Resource Efficiency (RE) & Circular Economy (CE), called on the G20 Resource Efficiency Dialogue to strengthen the exchange of ideas, knowledge and best practices on RE & CE and support the transition to sustainable and equitable resource use for a better future.

