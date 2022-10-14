Bhupender Yadav Talks Employment & Environment In 'Mission Superpower' Context For India

Delivering the keynote address - ‘Upskilled & Unstoppable’ at Republic's India Economic Summit, Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment, said that it is essential that skill development and employment align to global standards. 'No country can have a siloed view,' he said, referring to the global crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Globally, the countries either handed cash directly to the citizens or adopted the strategy of keeping the confidence level of the citizens high, creating opportunities. This is why it is pertinent to recollect PM Modi’s launch of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which raises hopes of India becoming a superpower.”

Relevance of Aatmanirbhar Bharat launch during COVID-19

Yadav, citing the benefits of the launch of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign for the migrant workforce during the pandemic, said “During the pandemic, the huge amount of labour population which migrated to rural areas were given employment opportunities and thus in the two years since the pandemic, the employment rate of rural India increased.”

Connecting the economic prosperity of the country to the employment scenario, Yadav said that there are two methods of employment - organised & disorganised sector. "Ninety per cent of the total workforce in India is in the unorganised sector. PM has made us so technologically strong, we've been able to open common service centres in every village, and we've registered 29 crore unorganised sector workers, this data will now be integrated and used for making targeted decisions to benefit the MSME sector and the labourers."

In organised sector there's a continuous trend of increasing employment, stated Yadav. “'We are working on 2 big surveys. Till now there was no survey on migrant labourers. We have also started area-based survey. Whenever there's a big industry that comes up, there are smaller industries that flourish alongside. So our surveying is now area-based.”

Achieving ecological harmony

India has put forth globally that there should be an endeavour for ecological harmony. “Mindless consumption is the biggest danger, mindful utilisation is the message of India for the whole world. India's aim to become a superpower is with targets and a vision. PM Modi has given a new vision of 'Mission Life' which is against mindless consumption and for mindful utilisation,” said Union Minister Yadav.

India has taken several steps in the direction of ecological conservation. “Land degradation is a huge challenge. We have raised it at COP. And we have taken huge steps to counter it. We have initiated soil health cards. When the farmer has data, he can stop land degradation,” said Yadav.

Taking a swipe at Congress, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav said, "Whenever there were steps to make India a superpower, some people became absent. The 'Bharat Jodo' people were absent."

