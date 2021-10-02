Bhupendra Yadav Launches ‘India For Tigers - A Rally On Wheels’ To Mark Wildlife Week

The Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday launched a rally aimed at awakening the people of India on the pertinent issue of conservation of Tigers. The rally named ‘India for Tigers - A Rally on Wheels’, was organised by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), marking the celebrations on wildlife week and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The seven-day programme will take place in 51 tiger sanctuaries across 18 states, covering a distance of 7,500 kilometres. Navegaon Nagzira in Maharashtra, Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, and Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh were all virtually launched by the minister.

The country's first nine tiger reserves, which are designated under the Project Tiger ministry, will witness the conclusion of the event in Ranthambore, Kanha, Melghat, Bandipur, Similipal, Sunderbans, Manas, Palamau, and Corbett tiger reserves.

‘India for Tigers - A Rally on Wheels’

While speaking with the press today, Bhupendra Yadav added, "The tiger is not only a fascinating animal, but it also plays an important role in maintaining and regulating natural processes. 'India for Tigers - A Rally on Wheels' was launched on Gandhi Jayanti, with all 51 tiger reserves participating on a landscape level."



"Policy intervention is obviously necessary," the Union Minister added, "but the ground-level employees such as 'forest guardians,' who stood tall despite the adversities have played an active part and they will always be remembered."



"We have to connect with the roots. We have to work as a trustee and not So far in India, 14 Tiger reserves have been awarded the Global Conservation Assured/Tiger Standards status for impressive tiger conservation,” he further added.

Following the ban on tiger hunting in 1970, the Tiger Conservation Project was established in 1973 to secure the survival of a viable tiger population in India for scientific, economic, aesthetic, cultural, and ecological values.

As of 2021, India has 52 Tiger reserves, with the most recent addition being Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (RVTR) in the Bundi district of Rajasthan. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) determined that the tiger census (by the tiger reserve) should be completed by December this year, to release a final report by June 2022.

