Bhupesh Baghel Avers No Lockdown Situation In Chhattisgarh Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Amid a steady rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the government is continuously monitoring the situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now. In a positive note, the state has not reported any case of the new variant Omicron so far. On Monday, Chhattisgarh recorded 698 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,09,454, an official said.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to increase testing:

"I have directed officials to take appropriate steps and efforts are being made to increase testing at airports, railway stations. We are continuously monitoring the situation. As of now, there is no situation of lockdown," Bhupesh Baghel said while addressing the reporters on Monday.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures

In the latest update, the death toll remained unchanged at 13,601 as no fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported. The cumulative number of recoveries in Chhattisgarh rose to 9,93,911 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals and 18 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,942 active cases, the official said.

"Raipur recorded 222 cases, followed by 133 in Bilaspur, 103 in Raigarh, 43 in Durg and 39 in Korba. No fresh cases were reported in five districts, while 11 districts saw cases between 1 to 10. With 27,646 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,50,03,941," the health ministry official said.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister tests COVID positive

State's Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the second time he was getting infected, the earlier instance being in March last year. In a tweet, the health minister informed that his health conditions are fine and he is getting treated under home isolation. He further requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

"On seeing the symptoms of corona infection, I got my COVID-19 test in Raipur this evening in which I was tested positive for the Coronavirus. Right now I am fine and I am taking treatment by staying in home isolation following the instructions of the doctors," Singh Deo tweeted.