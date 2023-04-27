Bhupesh Baghel Carries Mortal Remains Of DRG Jawan Martyred In Dantewada Naxal Attack

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday gave his shoulder and carried the mortal remains of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan. It comes after 10 DRG jawans and a civilian driver lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack by Naxals in Dantewada.

Earlier in the day, while interacting with the reporters, Baghel mentioned, "The sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. Action will be taken against the Naxals in the area. This incident will not affect our morale and we will continue our fight." He also expressed his condolences over the death of 10 DRG jawans and one driver and mentioned that those Naxalites who want to surrender should surrender.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gives shoulder, carries the mortal remains of a DRG jawan who lost his life in an IED attack by Naxals in Dantewada. pic.twitter.com/a5HGYquGer — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

How the incident unfolded?

The horrific incident took place in the jurisdiction of Aranpur police station when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation. The DRG jawans were travelling in a mini-goods van that was blown up by the Naxalites using the IED. According to reports, security in the area has been beefed up and search operations are underway.

Amit Shah dials Baghel

According to the Home Affairs Ministry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also dialed Baghel after the incident and took stock of the situation. He also assured all possible help to the Chhattisgarh CM in a bid to find out the Naxalites involved in the Dantewada attack.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans."