Bhupesh Baghel Requests Nitin Gadkari To Declare 3 New National Highways In Chhattisgarh

In a bid to facilitate rapid development of the tribal-dominated regions in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday urged Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari to declare three new national highways in the state on routes passing through tribal areas.

During his visit to Nagpur, Baghel, paid a courtesy call on Nitin Gadkari to extend Diwali wishes and held discussions on various issues related to road development in Chhattisgarh.

आज नागपुर में केन्द्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री श्री नितिन गडकरी से सौजन्य मुलाकात कर दीपावली पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दी और छत्तीसगढ़ से जुडे़ विभिन्न विषयों पर उनके साथ विचार-विमर्श किया। pic.twitter.com/4pl0nqET2n — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 17, 2020

The highways requested by Baghel include Raigarh - Gharghoda - Dharamjaigarh - Pathalgaon Road; Ambikapur - Vadrafnagar - Bamhni - Renukoot - Banaras Marg; and Pandaria - Bajag - Gadasarai Road. He said that these routes pass through tribal-dominated areas and also connect the proposed routes under the centrally-sponsored Bharatmala Project.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Nitin Gadkari for tarring off Bhopalpatnam-Taralagud road, upgrading the Tatibandh flyover and Patrapali-Katghora Road in the city of Raipur. During his meet, Baghel also requested the Minister to sanction the proposed works of widening, upgrading and renovating the national highways in principle worth Rs 11,024.39 crores.

'Compensation for Raipur-Durg Bypass pending'

Baghel informed Gadkari that the Centre has not compensated the amount of land acquired for the Raipur-Durg Bypass under the Bharatmala Project, which has left land-owners infuriated. He also noted that Champa-Korba-Katghora national highway, connecting the industrial town of Korba, is in deteriorated condition and sought the appointment of a road constructing agency for carrying out renovation work at the earliest.

"Besides, he also requested for allotment of Rs 50 crore in the year 2020-21 under the periodical renewal, restarting the construction work of Raigarh-Saraipali national highway and urged to expedite the construction of Raipur-Dhamtari road," a statement said.

The Chhattisgarh CM also demanded the approval for including five new roads, identified for widening and upgrading in the year 2019-20, under the annual action plan for the year 2020-21. Baghel said that the approval had been delayed since late March 2020 due to lockdown.

"Their re-approval is necessary. These include the construction of roads from Mungeli to Pandaria, Maddanmuda to Devbhog, Abhanpur to Pondmarg, Jhalmala-Balod-Sherpar road, ROB in Jayanagar. The total distance covered by these roads is 148 kilometres and their total cost is Rs 1,414 crore. DPR for these roads has been prepared and sent to Central Road Transport and Highways Ministry." the statement said.

