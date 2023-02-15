Bhupesh Baghel Slams Centre For BBC Raids, Those Opposing Govt Are ‘crushed’

Targeting the BJP over I-T survey at the BBC offices, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday it shows whosoever raises voice against the central government will be crushed.

Speaking to media persons in Raipur, Baghel said “Whoever speaks against the central government they will be crushed. Be it Congress or any regional party, they have to face the heat of the central government for speaking against them.” Whenever Congress leaders went to other states for poll campaign, there were raided by IT, ED and DRI in Chhattisgarh, he said.

“Now by taking action against the BBC, a message is being given to media houses that you cannot speak against us,” he said.