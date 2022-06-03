Bhupesh Baghel Slams Centre Over Targeted Killings In Kashmir; 'Their Strategy Failed'

Following the recent spate of targeted killings of innocent Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities in the Kashmir valley, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lambasted the Central government and said that even after removing Article 370, the situation in J&K is not good.

Speaking to reporters on the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, CM Bhupesh Baghel, on Friday, said, "They divided Jammu and Kashmir into three parts. They removed the elected govt from Jammu and Kashmir. President's rule was also imposed, L-G (Manoj Sinha) is there. But today, Kashmiri Pandits are being killed, who is responsible? Who will take responsibility? Administration and government need to speak about their security. Innocent Hindus are being killed, who will take responsibility?"

"If they can't provide security to official employees, how can they keep the general public safe? They said after abolishing Article 370 everything will be good, but then also the situation is not good, why? When Hindus are being killed, why the BJP and RSS are silent now? They were making big-big promises, but what happened? The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is the same as it was earlier. The important thing is that their strategy has completely failed," Baghel added.

If they can't provide security to official employees, how can they keep the general public safe?... They used to say that by removing Article 370 & dividing J&K into 3 divisions, everything will become fine. Why is the situation not normal now?: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/tdd7t4BNkO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 3, 2022

Kashmiri Pandits start leaving Valley

Amidst a clarion call for relocation and repeated pleas to ensure their safety, Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley have started leaving the region, scouting for safer locations in wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. Speaking to Republic, one of the Kashmir Pandits, who was leaving with her family to Jammu, said, "Condition is not good in Kashmir. Whose number will be next, nobody knows. We are scared. To save our life, we have to leave."

"We left in the early morning. We have been stopped at several places not because of security reasons, but harassment of the NHAI. The problem is that we were living in dangerous circumstances and it is too much difficult to survive there," another Kashmiri Pandit who left Kashmir told Republic. His wife who was carrying their one and half year old daughter further narrated the ordeal, and said, "We were thinking how to escape from there. It was difficult. We don’t want anything, we just want to save our lives. We were scared to step out of the gate."

It is pertinent to mention the three targeted killings in the last three days in the Kashmir valley that have created an atmosphere of fear for the migrant Hindu community residing there. Notably, a migrant labourer identified as 17-year old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on Thursday evening in Budgam. On the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank manager was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and teacher from Samba district was killed by the terrorists on Tuesday.