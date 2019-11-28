Bhupesh Baghel Slams Pragya Thakur For Her Godse Remark

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has slammed the Madhya Pradesh MP Pragya Thakur for her 'Nathuram Godse Deshbhakt' remark in the Parliament session on Wednesday. Baghel has said that Pragya Thakur has been involved in violent activities from the beginning. He recalled her arrest and cited that she is out on bail. Baghel insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should clarify their stand on Pragya Thakur's Godse remark as she considers Nathuram Godse who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi to be a patriot.