Bhupinder Hooda Calls For 'national-level Introspection' Over Congress' Delhi Debacle

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda said that there is a need for 'introspection' at a national level by the Congress party, after it failed to win a single sit for the second consecutive term. On Thursday, Hooda said that the country needs the Congress party, hence they must plan for the future.

He said, "Mandate has to be respected. As far as Congress is concerned, we got no seats the last time (in 2015), and we got no seats now. We should introspect in Delhi and on a national level because the country needs Congress at this time. Congress should make a plan for the future." "Win and loss in the not the question here- how Congress has performed is the main cause of concern," he added. Hooda's comments come after Kejriwal led AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi polls on Tuesday whereas Congress drew a blank.

Congress revolt

Congress’ Delhi in-charge PC Chacko sparked off a controversy on Wednesday as he held late Sheila Dikshit responsible for the decline of the party in the national capital. This comes even as Congress failed to win a single seat in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls and garnered a vote share of just 4.26 per cent. According to him, AAP as a new party took away the “entire” Congress vote bank when Dikshit was the Delhi Chief Minister in 2013.

Chacko’s remarks drew the ire of many party leaders such as Milind Deora and Pawan Khera. While Deora slammed him for ignoring Dikshit’s contribution as an administrator, Khera pointed out that Congress had done well electorally whenever Dikshit was at the helm of affairs including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Dikshit passed away in July 2019. Later in the day, Chacko resigned as the party in-charge of Delhi.

Congress' performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5% of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits. The 2020 Delhi Assembly polls mark further decline for the Congress party that governed the state for three consecutive terms under he leadership of the late Sheila Dikshit since 1998. In the 2013 election, its tally fell from 43 to just 8 seats as BJP emerged as the single-largest party.

(with ANI inputs)

