Bhupinder Singh Honey Sent To ED Custody Till Feb 8, Admits Crime In Illegal Mining Case

After Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after day-long questioning in a multicrore illegal sand mining case, Honey himself has admitted to having generated such proceeds of crime through mining-related activities, including clearance of mining files and transfer of officials. Bhupinder Singh Honey was sent to the custody of the ED till February 8.

Bhupinder Singh has explicitly stated in his statement during the search, inter-alia, that all cash which was seized from his residential premises at Ludhiana (Rs. 4.09 crores), Sandeep Kumar’s premises at Ludhiana (Rs 1.99 Crores) and from the Homeland House Premises at Mohali (Rs. 3.89 crores) actually pertained to him.

As per sources, a part of the money that was seized from his residence was received for transfer postings in Punjab. The ED also suspects that around Rs 3 crores were received for transfer postings.

'Interrogation of Bhupinder Singh may reveal crucial facts': ED

In its remand copy, the ED has stated, "The interrogation of Bhupinder Singh may reveal crucial facts qua offence of money laundering which is in his exclusive knowledge. If his remand is not granted, there is the likelihood of him trying to tamper with the evidence, influence the witnesses, hamper the investigation with regard to remaining proceeds of crime that are yet to be unearthed. He may also try to further mislead the investigation in progress. His personal interrogation is the need of the hour and in the interest of investigation of the offence of money laundering under PMLA.

It added, "That considering the same and the role of the accused in the offence of money laundering as brought out above, it is prayed that 14 days custody of Bhupinder Singh is granted to the Directorate in the interest of justice. Bhupinder Singh is being produced before this Hon’ble court for seeking custody remand for 14 days."

ED arrests Charanjit Channi's nephew in illegal mining case

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was arrested by the ED after day-long questioning. The ED arrested Honey on Thursday evening, in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case. Honey was taken to the ED office at Jalandhar after his medical at the Civil Hospital and will be produced before a CBI court in Mohali.

ED officials said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others. However, CM Channi has dismissed the allegations against his relative as a political vendetta ahead of the Punjab election that is due on February 20.

