Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering Speaks To PM Modi, Assures Assistance Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amid several countries coming in support of India in this dire time, the neighbouring country of Bhutan has come in support amid COVID-19 crisis. On Tuesday, the PMO stated that a telephonic conversation took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart, Lotay Tshering and the latter has shown solidarity as India fights the virus battle. Even though Bhutan is dependent on India for resources, the country has assured assistance in this time of need.

India's support to Bhutan in COVID-19 crisis

Earlier in March, India had assisted Bhutan with 4 Lakh Doses Of Covid Vaccine. Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, at that time, had expressed gratitude to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for making the nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program available for the Himalayan country.

India has provided nearly 361.94 lakh doses of anti-Covid vials to more than 70 countries. As soon as the vaccine rollout began in India, the country equally supported the international community to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Other countries include Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa, and Canada. Moreover, Pakistan was also assisted with made-in-India vaccines through Covax.

Around the world support for India

Countries such as the US, UK, France, Canada, Germany, EU had initially announced their plans to assist India in its fight with COVID-19. The UK, in its first shipment, sent 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators. Moreover, the search engine giant Google and top tech company Microsoft also spoke about helping India with COVID supplies. World organizations such as WHO, UNICEF also dispatched COVID relief materials for India. Meanwhile, Russia, Ireland, and Afghanistan have also announced to help India in the time of need. Canada sent $10 Million To Indian Red Cross to support the COVID fight and more such deployment is expected in the future. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and China had also expressed solidarity with India and offered to support the country fight the crisis. United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir had described India as the country that did so much for the world and announced to stand in solidarity.

India COVID-19 condition

The second wave of COVID-19 has proved to be deadlier with a shortage of important equipment and rising cases of infection. However, on Monday, after a long period of 2 months, India witnessed a drop in fresh cases with 366,161 fresh infections.